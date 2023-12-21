Zardari active to boost party chances in elections

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) supremo Asif Ali Zardari is ac­tive to boost party chances in the February 8 elections as he continues to woo electables and influentials. The former Presi­dent is holding meetings with the possible candidates who plan to leave their parties and join the PPP. Yesterday, after a meeting with Zardari, the lead­er of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and former Federal Min­ister Israr Tareen joined the PPP.

Separately, Dr Mohammad Za­man, a leader of Pakistan Teh­rik-e-Insaf from Gilgit-Baltistan also joined PPP. Meanwhile, a dissident of the Awami National Party Adnan Jalil met Zardari and is expected to soon join the PPP. PPP leaders said Zardari will continue meetings in various cities of the country to as the elections approach. Yesterday, the PPP announced a pub­lic gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana, on the martyrdom anniversa­ry of the former premier Bena­zir Bhutto on December 27.

PPP Parliamentarians Secre­tary General Nayyar Bukhari said the ideology and philosophy of the founding father of the PPP, and the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto were echoing across Paki­stan. He said PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s narrative was a constitutional, national, and public statement. “The heir to those who sacrificed their blood for the people and democracy is Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is the rising sun, and the opponents are experiencing a de­cline,” he maintained. Bukhari said the PPP represents the pub­lic and opposes the machinery of the aristocracy and mafias. “Vot­ers will reject those who impose responsibilities on the people and provide relief to the aristocracy. The record of public services by the PPP its deep connection with the people is evident in every era of the party. The PPP has imple­mented projects for national de­velopment and programs for pub­lic well-being. The PPP provides employment, housing, and fulfils promises,” he added. PPP Balo­chistan President Mir Changez Khan Jamali, said the PPP will win the February 8 elections. “The PPP will win the majority in Balochistan as well. The people of Balochistan trust every word of Asif Ali Zardari, and they believe that Asif Ali Zardari will alleviate the sufferings of the people of Balochistan,” he contended.

Jamali mentioned that the ini­tiation of Balochistan’s rights was the first step towards ending the sense of deprivation. He empha­sized that Asif Ali Zardari brought Gwadar back from Singapore. “Asif Ali Zardari has devised the national highway plan to connect the progress of the country with the national highways starting from Gwadar,” he added.

Jamali said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, once elected as Prime Minister, will ensure the rights of the people of Balochistan. “Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement is crystal clear that the people of Balochistan are the rightful owners of Balochistan’s resources,” he reminded. It re­mains to be seen how many electables join the PPP before going into the polls. The PPP will dearly need some in Punjab and a few in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw.