18th Speakers’ Conference concludes; joint declaration issued

ISLAMABAD - Speakers of federal, provincial and state legislatures yesterday emphasized resolving mutual differences and common challenges through dialogue.

The 18th Speakers’ Conference, chaired by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, concluded with a unanimous joint declaration issued unanimoulsy by Speakers of federal, provincial and state assemblies of country. The declaration, consisting of 23 key resolutions, reaffirmed the commitment to promoting parliamentary values, ensuring transparency in legislation, addressing public issues effectively, upholding constitutional supremacy, combating climate change through robust parliamentary institutions, and protecting the rights of women and children. The conference participants included Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Capt. (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmad, Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Khan Swati, Speaker of Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, and Speaker of Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah.

The joint declaration acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people of Pakistan in establishing a democratic, federal, Islamic, and progressive welfare state where citizens’ rights are safeguarded, and all provinces have equal representation in the federation. It reaffirmed that state power in a parliamentary system, as enshrined in the Constitution and the Objectives Resolution, must solely be exercised by elected representatives of the people. The conference underscored the need to align provincial regulations with constitutional principles to ensure accountability of the executive before the assemblies, enhance parliamentary oversight, and restore public trust in legislative processes through accountability and transparency. Recognizing the challenges of climate change, rapid technological advancements, socio-economic inequalities, and evolving public needs, the declaration called for enhanced collaboration among federal and provincial legislatures to address these issues effectively. The forum also emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting regional and international peace, cooperation, and understanding.

The Speakers’ Conference voiced concerns over the rising trend of offensive language in politics, fake news, and defamatory practices on social media, which harm parliamentary values and constructive dialogue. It called for fostering a culture of civility, respect for differences of opinion, and constructive discourse. The declaration resolved to prioritize legislative and policy measures to combat climate change, terrorism, and other pressing issues while empowering women, youth, and children. It also called for the establishment of parliamentary forums to address challenges such as polio, child labor, and malnutrition.

In a significant decision, the conference agreed to extend the mandate of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) to assist the legislative assemblies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Additionally, the conference resolved to establish an association of Public Accounts Committees to strengthen financial oversight and transparency across the country. The forum condemned atrocities in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including mass killings and human rights violations, and reiterated the call for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The Speakers also urged the UN Security Council to ensure compliance with its resolutions on Gaza, emphasizing the immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces and accountability for violations of international law.

The conference agreed on the use of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence and digitization, to enhance parliamentary performance and governance. Furthermore, it resolved to form a Commonwealth National Group to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy with the support of a dedicated secretariat in Pakistan.

The forum accepted the invitation of the Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to hold the 19th Speakers’ Conference in Muzaffarabad in 2025 and decided to conduct quarterly review meetings to evaluate progress.

Reaffirming their commitment to democratic values, constitutional principles, and the aspirations of the Pakistani people, the Speakers and presiding officers vowed to strengthen parliamentary institutions through cooperation, innovation, and inclusivity. The joint declaration was formally adopted on December 20, 2024, demonstrating the collective resolve of Pakistan’s leg islatures to serve the nation better through unity, respect, and mutual understanding.