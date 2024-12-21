25 sentenced by military courts for May 9 attacks on state installations: ISPR

The military courts have sentenced 25 individuals involved in the violent events of May 9, 2023, when state installations, including military facilities, were attacked following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in a corruption case.

The Field General Court Martial (FGCM) handed down punishments ranging from two to ten years of rigorous imprisonment. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced the verdicts on Saturday, describing the convictions as a significant step toward justice. The process for sentencing additional accused individuals is ongoing.

The May 9 protests erupted after Imran Khan’s arrest and led to widespread violence, including attacks on military installations and the desecration of monuments dedicated to national martyrs. The ISPR described the events as “politically provoked violence” and a “dark chapter” in Pakistan’s history.

In its statement, the ISPR accused certain groups of orchestrating these attacks as part of a hate-driven political narrative. The military’s media wing stressed the importance of deterring similar acts in the future and highlighted the need to hold the masterminds accountable.

Military trials of civilians had initially been paused following a Supreme Court ruling. However, the constitutional bench recently directed the finalization of pending cases, leading to the announcement of these sentences.

The ISPR termed the sentences an “important milestone” in ensuring justice, asserting that the events of May 9 underscored the need to combat “violence-driven politics based on hate, divisiveness, and baseless propaganda.”

The military’s media wing vowed to continue pursuing justice for the victims and ensuring the state’s authority is upheld.

The convictions come as former Prime Minister Imran Khan faces charges in an anti-terrorism court for allegedly inciting attacks against the military. Separately, former ISI chief General Faiz Hamid is also under investigation for his alleged involvement.

The ISPR reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order, emphasizing that true justice would only be achieved when the planners and masterminds of the May 9 attacks are brought to justice.

Details of the convicts