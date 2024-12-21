Accountability underway for May 9 incidents, says Atta Tarar

Federal Minister for Information affirmed that all individuals involved in the May 9 incidents would be held accountable, promising a collective celebration of justice.

Speaking on the matter, Tarar highlighted the conviction of 25 individuals for their roles in attacks on defense installations and described the desecration of martyrs as unprecedented in the nation’s history. He criticized the PTI chairman, accusing him of introducing a culture of violence into politics and stressing the need for civility in political differences.

Tarar accused certain elements of corruption and undermining Pakistan’s economic stability by discouraging international lenders like the IMF. He credited the army chief for efforts that contributed to stabilizing the economy.

Referring to May 9 as a "tragic day," Tarar emphasized that justice is being delivered, with all masterminds and perpetrators being held accountable. He also alleged that the attack on the Corps Commander’s residence played into the hands of Pakistan’s adversaries.

The minister praised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for addressing public issues, citing a decrease in inflation and rising exports as evidence of the government’s achievements.