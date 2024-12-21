Ali Rehman visits Zainabya Academy

ISLAMABAD - Ali Redman Malik, Chairman of the Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) and the Rehman Malik Foundation, visited Zainabya Academy in Islamabad, where he met with representatives from Parachinar and expressed profound grief over the tragic killing of more than 100 men, women, and children in a brutal attack on a convoy carrying passengers from Parachinar on November 21.

During the visit, Ali Rehman Malik also spent time with orphans who have lost their parents to acts of terrorism, distributing gifts and sharing words of comfort.

An orphan should never feel abandoned or alone, Ali remarked. It is our collective responsibility to ensure they feel valued, loved, and supported in every possible way, he added.

Chairman IRR International voiced his deep concern about the humanitarian crisis in Parachinar, which has been completely cut off from the rest of the country for over 70 days. This isolation has left residents without access to food, medicine, or basic supplies, exacerbating an already dire situation, he said.

Ali Rehman expressed “The horrific attack on November 21 and the ongoing suffering in Parachinar are a grim reminder of the failures in ensuring the safety of our citizens. It is a national tragedy that must not be ignored.”

Malik called upon the Federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to urgently reopen the road connecting Parachinar to the rest of Pakistan and ensure the security and well-being of its people.

“It is the government’s foremost responsibility to protect its citizens. This crisis requires immediate action, not just words of sympathy,” Ali Rehman stated.

Community representatives, including Syed Sibtain Al Hussaini, Riaz Ali Turi, Shaukat Ali Turi, Riaz Khan Turi, Ayaz Haider Turi and Danish Haider Turi briefed Malik on the worsening situation. They expressed gratitude for his compassion and the Rehman Malik Foundation’s donation of essential medicines, which provided some relief to the beleaguered community.

Ali Rehman Malik, the elder son of former Interior Minister Senator A Rehman Malik, pledged to continue supporting the people of Parachinar and raising awareness about their plight. He emphasized the need for national solidarity in addressing the crisis and ensuring that no citizen is left behind.