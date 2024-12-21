Arbab Niaz Stadium to be ready to host PSL matches by Feb 15

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jihan, announced that the construction of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar will be completed by February 15, making it ready to host Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

During an inspection visit to the stadium, Syed Fakhar Jihan, accompanied by Peshawar Zalmi Director and former test cricketer Mohammad Akram, DG Sports Abdul Nasir, Stadium Director Saleem Raza, engineers, and contractors, highlighted the ongoing efforts to meet the February deadline. He stated that civil work is being conducted in double shifts to ensure timely completion and assured that funding issues will not impede progress.

Addressing security concerns, the minister affirmed that the province is safe, citing the successful organization of national-level events, including a recent marathon race. He also announced plans for a national polo event in January, further showcasing the province’s capability to host large-scale events.

Peshawar Zalmi Director Mohammad Akram revealed that PSL trials under the Peshawar Zalmi banner will commence on January 1 at the stadium, providing an opportunity for players from across Pakistan. Praising the stadium’s construction qual