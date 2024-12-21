Arrests made after Greece boat tragedy

FAISALABAD/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested its two officers from Faisalabad for negligence and registered a case against three human traffickers in Greece boat incident.

According to official sources, the arrested FIA officers included Inspector Zubair Ashraf and SI Shahid Imran. They were shift incharge at Faisalabad International Airport. They showed negligence and carelessness in screening passengers during the duty time. At least 18 victims in the Greece boat tragedy had travelled from Faisalabad airport. As many as 17 victims had been rescued while another one named Sufyan had died in the mishap. The victims had provided a bulk amount to an agent Abdul Rauf to travel to Greece. The names of drug traffickers booked included Abdul Rauf, Abbas Zulifqar and Qamar ul Zaman. FIA teams were raiding to arrest the accused.

Also, FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Friday arrested two human smugglers involved in the Greek boat accident. According to a spokesperson for FIA, the smugglers took Rs.8.8 million to send four people to Italy illegally. Two persons, Hammad and Khawar, died in the accident. The operations against the smugglers were carried out under the supervision of Director FIA Sarfaraz Khan Virk. The Deputy Director of Anti-Human Trafficking formed special teams to arrest the smugglers.

The Anti Human Trafficking and Smuggling Wing (AHTC ) Lahore team arrested smuggler Nawaz Sansi from Farooqabad, while absconder smuggler Naveed Shah was caught from Nankana Sahib.

An investigation is underway. Furthermore, raids are being conducted to arrest their accomplices.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed to initiate of strict punitive action against officers involved in sluggish action against human trafficking post-2023 boat capsizing incident.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting on the prevention of human trafficking here, derided human trafficking as a regrettable offence bringing “disgrace to Pakistan worldwide”. He directed the relevant agencies to enhance coordination to prevent human trafficking and ensure the identification of FIA officials involved in facilitating human traffickers and take strict action against them.

He also directed to complete the ongoing investigation into human trafficking incidents at the earliest and submit concrete recommendations to overcome the menace.

During the meeting, he was briefed on Greece’s boat accident and steps taken to prevent human trafficking. The prime minister was informed that five Pakistanis who died in the said accident had been identified, while others’ identification was underway.

Pakistan Embassy in Athens is in constant touch with Greek authorities regarding the boat accident, whereas the Pakistan Embassy there can be contacted on helpline +30-6943850188 and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Crisis Management Unit number 0519207887, for information and assistance regarding the boat accident, it added.

It was informed that the people from Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin districts are the most vulnerable to human traffickers and that legislation is being further improved to prevent human trafficking. The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Rana Ehsan Afzal and senior government officials concerned. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Greece participated in the meeting via video link.