Arshad Nadeem attends Deaf Reach School’s annual sports day in Lahore

LAHORE - Indus Motor Company (IMC), as part of Toyota’s global Start Your Impossible campaign, invited Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem to the Deaf Reach School’s Annual Sports Day in Lahore. The event celebrated the power of perseverance and inclusion while emphasizing the importance of accessible education for deaf children.

Founded in 1998, Deaf Reach is dedicated to empowering underprivileged deaf children and youth through a holistic approach that includes education, skills training, job placement, and the development of sign language. This impactful work has transformed the lives of countless students and their families.

In Pakistan, an estimated 1.25 million children are deaf, yet less than 5% have access to formal education. Recognizing this gap, IMC partnered with Deaf Reach to create opportunities for economically disadvantaged children with sensory impairments, making a tangible social impact. During the event, Arshad Nadeem inspired students by sharing his remarkable journey of setting a world record despite limited resources. IMC has proudly supported Arshad since 2023, standing by him as he reached extraordinary heights in his career. The celebrated athlete also participated in various sports activities with the students, distributed certificates, and presented a souvenir to Mr. Daniel Marc, Director Operations at Deaf Reach School, Lahore.

IMC’s Chief Executive, Ali Asghar Jamali expressed that through IMC partnership with Deaf Reach and ongoing advocacy for inclusive initiatives, IMC continues to uphold its mission of empowering individuals to achieve the seemingly impossible. Toyota’s global “Start Your Impossible” program empowers athletes not only to pursue sports excellence but also to become advocates for social good. Expressing gratitude, Mr. Daniel Marc highlighted the significance of Arshad Nadeem’s visit and commended IMC’s commitment to supporting their institution. “Having an icon like Arshad Nadeem here today is an incredible source of motivation for our students,” he remarked.

IMC’s long-standing corporate social responsibility program, Concern Beyond Cars, reflects its dedication to building an inclusive and thriving society. Over the years, IMC has supported numerous athletes and changemakers, including karate champion Saadi Abbas, para table tennis champion Zainab Barkat, mountaineer Asad Memon, and boxing champion Shahir Afridi, among others.