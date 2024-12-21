Recent reports reveal the rapid growth of the begging culture in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Pakistan alone is home to an estimated 38 million beggars who collectively receive 32 billion rupees in daily charity. Saudi Arabia has reported that 90% of beggars arrested in the kingdom are Pakistani. Many individuals obtain Umrah visas under false pretenses, using them to engage in illegal begging or labour.

This practice not only tarnishes Pakistan’s global image but also highlights the failure of governance in addressing this issue. Both the government and individuals must take responsibility. A dedicated committee should be formed to regulate donations, ensuring that funds are directed towards health, education, and self-empowerment programs. Monthly support systems could reduce the dependency created by daily handouts.

Such measures would help alleviate the begging culture both domestically and abroad. The government must act decisively to combat this longstanding issue, restoring dignity and self-reliance among the affected population.

SADAM HUSSAIN,

Sindh.