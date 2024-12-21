Bodies of man, woman found

DIR UPPER - The bodies of a man and a woman were found in the Jabalok locality within the jurisdiction of Dir Police Station on Friday morning, police sources reported.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal procedures, where the deceased were identified as Aqsa Gul, daughter of Javed, a resident of Chakyatan, and Mohibullah, son of Amir Nawab, a resident of Dir city.

According to reports, Aqsa, a teenager, had been missing since November 9, and her family had been searching for her. Tragically, her body was found alongside Mohibullah’s.

Police confirmed that both victims were shot dead by unknown assailants. The motive behind the killings remains unclear, and an investigation is underway.