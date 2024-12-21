Saturday, December 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bodies of man, woman found

Our Staff Reporter
December 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DIR UPPER  - The bodies of a man and a woman were found in the Jabalok locality within the jurisdiction of Dir Police Station on Friday morning, police sources reported.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal procedures, where the deceased were identified as Aqsa Gul, daughter of Javed, a resident of Chakyatan, and Mohibullah, son of Amir Nawab, a resident of Dir city.

According to reports, Aqsa, a teenager, had been missing since November 9, and her family had been searching for her. Tragically, her body was found alongside Mohibullah’s.

Police confirmed that both victims were shot dead by unknown assailants. The motive behind the killings remains unclear, and an investigation is underway.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1734761172.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024