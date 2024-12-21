Chairman NADRA visits CDA Headquarters to promote mutual cooperation in key initiatives 

ISLAMABAD - Chairman NADRA, Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar, visited the CDA Headquarters, where he was warmly welcomed by Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The meeting focused on strengthening mutual collaboration and enhancing coordination between the two institutions. Both sides agreed to promote cooperation across various areas to improve service delivery to the residents of Islamabad.

During the meeting, the two organizations mutually agreed on providing technology-based public welfare services and solution to the residents of Islamabad. Chairman NADRA emphasized aligning the features of the upcoming Islamabad Super App with the apps and services provided by NADRA. He also commended CDA’s efforts in delivering better services to the citizens of Islamabad.

Chairman NADRA highlighted NADRA’s various operational services and expressed a desire to expand the scope of facilities for Islamabad’s residents with CDA’s support.

He assured full cooperation in extending services such as the issuance of birth and death certificates and other citizen-centric services throughout the city.

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, offered to establish dedicated NADRA service desks at Basic Health Units in Islamabad to facilitate the delivery of services. He also proposed that NADRA set up a desk at the upcoming Business Facilitation Center in Islamabad, ensuring all services are accessible under one roof.

Chairman CDA emphasized that CDA and NADRA will work jointly to ensure that services are delivered to residents at their doorstep. He reiterated the shared commitment of both organizations to improve the quality of life for the people of Islamabad through innovative and citizen-focused initiatives and services.