Chairperson CM’s Task Force on Prisons visits District Jail Attock

ATTOCK - Chairperson Chief Minister’s Punjab on Prisons Rana Manan Khan has said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is taking all possible steps for the welfare of the prisoners across the province.

He expressed these views on the occasion of a surprise visit to District Jail Attock. Superintendent District Jail Arif Shahzad Gill and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Rana Manan Khan inspected the hospital, women’s barracks, kitchen, watch tower, general barracks and other various parts of the jail. The chairperson asked various questions from the prisoners about the facilities being provided to them. Earlier Superintendent Jail Arif Shahzad Gill briefed the chairperson about the jail and prisoners.

Later, while talking to journalists outside the jail, Rana Manan said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, reforms are being introduced for the prisoners through which the prisoners can be provided with the best possible facilities and efforts were being made to make them useful citizens of the country. They will be able to become useful citizens of Pakistan to play their full role in the development and progress of the society.