Chairperson CM Surveillance Directorate reviews work on Ring Road project

Rawalpindi - Brigadier (Retd.) Babar Alauddin, Chairperson of the Chief Minister’s Surveillance Directorate (CMSD), on Friday visited the Rawalpindi Ring Road project. He was received by Kinza Murtaza, Director General of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

During his visit, Brigadier Alauddin was given a comprehensive briefing at the Khalsa Khurd camp office of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) regarding the progress of the road project. DG RDA Kinza Murtaza provided a comprehensive update, highlighting the milestones achieved so far.

Brigadier Babar Alauddin while expressing satisfaction over the ongoing efforts and remarked that the Ring Road was originally envisioned by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He emphasized that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the project was set to be completed, bringing significant benefits to the region. He noted that the Ring Road project was a major gift for people of Rawalpindi from the chief minister.

Brigadier Alauddin reiterated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was committed to ensuring the rapid completion of the project, which will alleviate traffic congestion in Rawalpindi and generate employment opportunities for local residents. DG RDA Kinza Murtaza updated the chairperson on the project’s current status, revealing that 40% of the 38.3 km Rawalpindi Ring Road has been completed. Brigadier Alauddin commended the RDA’s efforts and praised the visible progress made so far.

Additionally, Brigadier Babar Alauddin issued directives to take strict action against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions in Rawalpindi. He emphasized the importance of enforcing legal standards in urban development projects to ensure the orderly growth of the city. Brigadier Alauddin stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had ordered the demolition of illegal buildings that violate zoning laws, making it clear that unlawful construction will not be tolerated. He also directed that applications for housing schemes in legally designated areas, with all necessary documentation, should be processed without delay.

DG RDA confirmed that these actions are part of ongoing efforts to ensure that development within Rawalpindi complies with legal standards. The RDA is working closely with local enforcement agencies to identify and dismantle illegal structures. Developers and citizens are urged to adhere to all regulations to avoid legal complications.