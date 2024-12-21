Changing Paradigms in ME

The major regional players and global powers have started consultations on the future of Syria. The HTS has, thus far, shown a great deal of maturity and made all the right statements that indicate its desire for peace and an orderly transition to a truly representative, democratic rule. The main players in the Syrian theatre now are the US, Israel, and Turkiye. They will foremost mould the evolving geopolitical and geostrategic environments to their respective advantages. Period. The removal of a tyrannic dynastic rule after more than half a century must have sent ominous tremors throughout the monarchic Arab world. It remained studiously aloof as Syria degenerated into chaos and destruction. In the current environment, it will be required to foot the bill for Syria’s reconstruction through US-led West multinationals, at best. Post-Asaad the environment thus appears more conducive for the revival of the Abraham Accords. The EU will submissively follow the US and Israel’s lead. China, as is its wont, is in a wait and see mode.

The major losers in this Syrian conundrum have been Iran, Russia, Hezbollah and the Palestinian cause. Russia would want to maintain its strategic reach and sphere of influence in the Mediterranean Sea Region. To that end, it will engage the HTS to retain its air and naval bases in Syria. Iran has lost its bridgehead (Syria) into the region and along with it, its main supply route to its main protege Hizbollah in Lebanon. Its strategic reach has been circumscribed. Hizbollah has been seriously mauled. This is reflecting adversely on its other proteges like the Houthis, Hamas etc too. It and Russia will now need to redefine their strategy to remain pertinent to Syria, the region and the Palestinian cause.

Israel is arguably the sole winner in this Syrian imbroglio, apart from the Syrian people. It has emerged much stronger, much more assertive and aggressive in the post-Asaad period. It has rapidly wrested the initiative and moved purposefully to turn the emerging geopolitical and geostrategic environments to its advantage. It appears to be following a two-pronged strategy. One, it has moved very decisively to expand its perimeter of security deep into Syria. It has advanced beyond the Golan Heights, has occupied the UN-maintained buffer zone and Mount Hermon as well. These expansionist measures are being termed as necessary albeit temporary steps till such time Syria settles down to a peaceful, orderly system of governance and all potential threats to Israel therefrom have been effectively neutralized. The Israeli political forces however are already clamouring to expand its borders to these occupied limits inside Syria. The IDF is now just a few kilometres away from Damascus, has occupied several Syrian villages, forcibly disarmed their people and is now positioned advantageously to threaten the new political dispensation and people of Syria even more emphatically. The US-led West and international media have maintained their customary and seemingly ordained criminal silence over Israel’s blatant incursions, excesses and expansionism. With Russia, Iran and Hizbollah rendered practically inconsequential, Israel now has a far greater freedom of action in all Arab lands like Gaza, the West Bank, Syria and beyond. All this makes HTS’ lightning advance into Damascus very meaningful. Is Asaad’s despotic regime being replaced by intrusive, assertive, dictatorial US-Israeli hegemony? Were these effects foreseen or planned for? Or is it an unpredicted strategic faux pas that has emerged in the pursuit of self-serving national interests only?

Two, it has acted authoritatively to exploit the power vacuum in Syria and turn it into a weapons-free zone. It has carried out over 500 air strikes on all known weapons, munitions depots/dumps, military infrastructure, chemical weapon and missile sites etc. Furthermore, it intends to ensure that no major military equipment, weapons or munitions, fall into inimical militant/terrorist hands. It has tried to limit Syria’s strategic capacities and capabilities and curtail all possible armed/military threats from Syria for good. To that end, Israel has established radars, communications, intelligence gathering, observation and surveillance facilities on Mount Hermon. This places it and its IDF in a very advantageous position vis a vis any potential military or militant movement or activity from Syria towards Israel. The strategic balance is now overwhelmingly in Israel’s favour.

The most serious threat to Syria, the region, and world peace is its potential balkanization. Currently, there is no one central authority that has its writ on the whole of Syria and its people. Syria is currently occupied by various powers through their proxies. Turkiye is dominating the North-North West of Syria through SNA. The US is present in and dominates the East and Northeast through the SDF. Israel is occupying a large tract of Syria in its South-South West. The remainder of Syria appears to be under the control of the HTS, its affiliates and other groups. This is a pure, diabolical witches’ brew if there ever was one! How on earth are the conflicting and clashing interests of the main militant groups, regional and global players going to be satiated? Is a virtual land grab and slugfest in the offing? How are all Syrian factions and their respective backers going to agree to one central authority and system? Will erstwhile terrorist groups get legitimized? If Syria is to degenerate into a fatal civil war it will take the region down with it!

Does Israel have the manpower and resources to achieve its ambition of the elusive Greater Israel? Will then Iran be next? And ominously, will this marauding Armageddon creep further east of Iran? (The Creeping Armageddon by this scribe, The Nation, 14 & 15 February 2020 and Armageddon Creeps On, 30 October and 01 November 2023). Regional and global geopolitics are predictably on tenterhooks, on edge!!

Imran Malik

The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets @K846Im.