CJP stresses speedy disposal of undertrial prisoners’ cases

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi stressed the need to expedite the disposal of pending cases of undertrial prisoners at lower courts level.

“District and Sessions Judges shall examine the cases of abnormal delay and ensure speedy disposal,” Justice Yahya said this during his inspection visit of District Prison Rahimyar Khan on Friday.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, a judge of Lahore High Court, the Registrar of the Supreme Court, the District and Sessions Judge Rahim Yar Khan, and the Inspector General of Prisons.

This visit forms part of his commitment to get first glimpse of the prison and inmates’ conditions. This is part of his determination to introduce substantively reforming the Criminal Justice System to which prisons are integral part.

The CJP reviewed the facilities provided to the jail inmates. He also visited the female and juvenile sections, the jail dispensary and bakery and showed satisfaction. He also met the undertrial and convicted prisoners. He noted that there are certain prisoners whose cases are moving at slow pace.

He CJP emphasized upon the skill development of the inmates so that they contribute towards the society after completing their jail term.

Justice Yahya highly appreciated the efforts of certain philanthropist organizations in providing additional facilities of health and education. He also directed the District Judiciary to avail window of Law and Justice Commission in payment of fine of convicted prisoners and financing of legal aid to deserving inmates. He appreciated the efforts of the jail superintendent in maintaining the premises of the prison in good condition.

Later, the Inspector General of Prison Punjab briefed the Chief Justice on the ongoing and planned infrastructure improvement program and provision of facilities to the inmates.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed his satisfaction of the upgradation efforts and support provided by the government of Punjab. He, however, directed the IG to move ahead on his planned changes in the prison manual so that its improvement should begin appearing.

He desired that such improvement initiative should be shared with the Committee which is working on his behalf so that it focuses other areas which need attention. He reiterated his commitment for finalizing recommendations of all provincial prison reforms committees within 03 months, to address weaknesses in the implementation.

Upon his briefing, he urged the establishment of a prison complex in Rahim Yar Khan and Lahore.