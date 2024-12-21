CM Bugti opens Rs19.5b Turbat-Mand Road’s project

Quetta - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday inaugurated the construction project of the Turbat-Mand Road, which will be completed at a cost of Rs 19.50 billion. The project is expected to be finalized within three years.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister (CM) highlighted the importance of the project, stating that development initiatives are being launched by overcoming all obstacles for the welfare of the people. He mentioned that the initial amount of Rs 5 billion for this project has been released, and the construction work will be completed through the quality services of FWO.

He emphasized that no compromise would be made on the quality of the construction work, and a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to monitor the project’s standards. The CM also suggested that efforts could be made to complete the project in two years instead of three, in order to provide communication system facilities to the people of the area.

Sarfraz Bugti emphasized the importance of education for the youth of Balochistan and announced that free PhD education would be provided to students from the province at 100 universities.

He added that, in addition, the government would offer free education for the coming years to students who show outstanding performance in the field of education.

Discussing the issues faced by Turbat at the ceremony, Parliamentary Secretary for Energy Mir Asghar Rind stated that the dilapidated condition of the roads and the unannounced load shedding of electricity are major problems for the people there. He expressed hope that these issues would be resolved soon under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries Department Barkat Rind thanked the Chief Minister for taking developmental measures in the area. He mentioned that the people of Mand and Tamp had found a solution to a long-standing problem and requested the CM to grant Tamp district status and open a new crossing point.

Adviser for Youth Affairs Meena Majeed Baloch, addressing the ceremony, expressed that it was a happy day for the people of Mand. She urged the people to stand against saboteurs and condemn those who create obstacles in the completion of development projects.

Balochistan Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Buledi stated that this project is a blessing for the people of Mand and Tamp. He affirmed that the provincial government is committed to laying a road network in Makran and ensuring that all ongoing projects are completed soon to benefit the people in the area.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan, Commissioner Makran Division Dawood Khan Khilji, Deputy Commissioner Kech Ismail Ibrahim, FWO Colonel Jamal, and other prominent figures.