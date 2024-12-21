CM Maryam directs Rawalpindi admin to beautify roads, bridges

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday chaired a special meeting for a detailed briefing on the performance of Rawalpindi Division and directed the district administrations to develop green belts around underpasses and under overhead bridges in all major cities. She also directed them to beautify the overhead bridges and underpasses in all cities including Lahore and Rawalpindi. The authorities concerned presented her with a report in the matter. She congratulated the commissioners of Sargodha and Rawalpindi divisions for their good performance on ground.

The chief minister directed to install cat eyes along with Zebra crossing on roads in front of educational institutions. She also directed them to effectively improve monitoring of the ongoing development projects. She said,”Install plastic covers on manholes, and continuously monitor the cleanliness and prices of essential commodities”. Madam chief minister directed to remove encroachments on a permanent basis. She said people should see a clear difference in the improvement of governance. She added,”Bring improvements in public affairs every day, and special attention should be paid to the beautification of cities.” She highlighted,”The number of model cart markets should be increased in big cities.” The CM also directed that potholes should not be seen on roads in cities and neighborhoods and the process of cleaning the drains in Murree should be carried on continuously. She underscored,”Welcome signboards in Murree should be installed at the entrances to the city.”

Maryam Nawaz said significant steps should be taken for the beautification of Rawalpindi city. Earlier, Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Murree and Chakwal presented her with reports as per the KPIs.

She appreciated the establishment of an excellent library in Chakwal DPS, and the construction of a historical monument of World War I in Chakwal city. She also congratulated Deputy Commissioner Murree for building autism classrooms in Murree Special Education School.