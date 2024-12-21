Coastal Concord

A cargo ship recently docked in Dhaka, marking the first-ever direct maritime connection between Pakistan and Bangladesh since their separation in 1971. This milestone is seen as a step toward rekindling ties between the two nations, fostering trade and collaboration. The vessel carried goods essential for Bangladesh’s industries, with a capacity of approximately 2,300 TEU.

The initiative is expected to boost trade flows and create new business opportunities for small traders and exporters alike. Public receptions in Bangladesh, such as the commemoration of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s death anniversary in Dhaka, further highlight the potential for renewed amity.

This collaboration should be prioritised, offering benefits for Islamabad while countering India’s regional influence. In a world of shifting alliances, this partnership could inspire other South Asian nations to overcome historical grievances through pragmatic diplomacy, fostering interdependence and shared growth.

SAJJAD ALI MEMON,