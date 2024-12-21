Commissioner Karachi reviews polio vaccination drive in Keamari

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi visited Keamari District on Friday to assess the ongoing polio vaccination efforts, which are part of a 7-day anti-polio campaign set to end on December 22. He was accompanied by Saud Yaqub, Coordinator of the Commissioner Polio Task Force. During the visit, Hassan Naqvi inspected UC-5 Keamari, where a recent polio case involving a three-year-old child, Muhammad Noor, was reported. He instructed the Deputy Commissioner to prioritize Machhar Colony, UC-5, as a high-risk area for intensified vaccination efforts.

Hassan Naqvi also emphasized the need for strict monitoring of children entering or leaving the city, ensuring all receive polio drops to prevent further cases.