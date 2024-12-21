Saturday, December 21, 2024
Commissioning of CCCR of New Gwadar Airport completed

INP
December 21, 2024
GWADAR - The final testing and commissioning of the Central Control & Command Room (CCCR) of the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), set to be operational for the public next month has successfully been completed.

This marks the last compulsory piece of work accomplished by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), with CCCR’s testing and commissioning meeting mandatory international SOPs practiced and enforced globally, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

The Central Control & Command Room (CCCR) of NGIA is the nerve centre of the airport, responsible for overseeing and coordinating various activities to ensure the safe and efficient functioning of the airport.

Testing and commissioning of civil, mechanical, technical, electronic, and communication segments have already been completed recently with flying colours.

Weather can significantly impact airport operations. NGIA’s CCCR is capable of continuously monitoring weather conditions and forecasting potential hazards such as thunderstorms, dust storms, and other atmospheric conditions.

“One of the primary functions of CCCR is air traffic management. CCCR is designed to closely monitor the movement of aircraft on the ground and in the airspace surrounding the airport. It collaborates with air traffic control towers and regional air traffic control centres to ensure the safe and orderly flow of air traffic, efficient runway usage, and timely arrivals and departures,” a CAA official told Gwadar Pro.

The CAA official added that CCCR is responsible for effectively allocating essential airport resources. This includes managing airport gates, aircraft parking stands, and available runway capacity. By optimizing resource allocation, CCCR helps minimize delays, reduce congestion, and enhance overall airport efficiency.

In response to a query, a PCAA engineering department official said that real-time decision-making is a cornerstone of CCCR operations.

“It will operate 24/7, and its team of professionals, including air traffic controllers, operational supervisors, and support staff, is well-trained to respond promptly to changing circumstances.

With flights arriving and departing constantly, it has the capability to make quick and informed decisions to ensure seamless airport operations and minimize disruptions,” the official elaborated.

