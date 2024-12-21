Couple injured in gas explosion in house

HYDERABAD - A young couple was critically injured in an incident of explosion of fire in Naya Pul area here on Friday. An official of Rescue 1122 informed that an explosion triggered by a valve of the natural gas occurred in a house in Al Shifa colony near Naya Pul leaving 27 years old Waqas Ahmed and his wife, 26 years old Aniqa Waqas, injured. The explosion also badly damaged the house’s structure and furniture as a portion of its wall on the elevation also fell on the road while deep fissures developed on some other walls. He told that the injured patients were shifted to LUH. The LUH’s Dr Roshan Chandio informed that the couple was in a serious condition owing to which they had been referred to Karachi.