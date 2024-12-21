Saturday, December 21, 2024
Court slaps Rs400,00 fine on car dealer, company for late delivery

Our Staff Reporter
December 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  A judge at Hyderabad Consumer Court has imposed Rs400,000 fine on Indus Motors, a car dealer and the relevant bank for their failure to deliver a car to its owner as per agreed schedule. According to details, Indus Motors, car dealer and the relevant bank were bound to deliver the car to Anjum Ahmed after collecting Rs41,00,000 full payment in February 2023. But all the relevant parties failed to deliver the car to the owner. The disheartened owner approached the consumer court praying for early delivery of his car. Consumer Court Munir Ahmad Magsi imposed a fine of Rs400,000 on the relevant bank, car company, dealier and also directed them to pay the victim profit as per the policy at the earliest.

Our Staff Reporter

