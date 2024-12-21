CSS and MDCAT

The purpose of writing this piece is to convey my message about two of Pakistan’s most significant and competitive entrance examinations: the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam and the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

Every year, Pakistan conducts the prestigious CSS examination, managed by the Federal Public Service Commission, which many aspire to attempt. MDCAT, on the other hand, takes place annually as a multiple-choice, question-based exam focusing on subjects like English, biology, physics, mathematics, and chemistry. Success in the MDCAT is essential for admission to medical and dental colleges.

The MDCAT 2024 exam held at Balochistan Medical College (BMC) revealed significant shortcomings, as students faced inadequate facilities, including poor seating arrangements, insufficient lighting, and inadequate ventilation. These issues negatively impacted the exam experience. Meanwhile, the CSS exam, although highly regarded, still fails to meet international standards for examination protocols, suffering from similar problems such as unprepared materials and inadequate arrangements.

A glaring disparity also exists between the difficulty levels of MDCAT exams in different regions. For example, BMC’s MDCAT is notoriously easier compared to Punjab’s. Such inconsistencies undermine the principle of equality in admission processes. It is crucial to address these issues to ensure fairness and uphold the integrity of these examinations.

DANIYAL ANWAR,

Tump.