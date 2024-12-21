Deepfake Dangers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a crucial role in shaping our world today, but it also brings significant drawbacks, one of which is the growing menace of deepfakes. These AI-generated videos and audio clips are becoming alarmingly widespread, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between reality and fabrication.

Deepfakes have already infiltrated industries like advertising, where virtual content blurs the line between the real and the artificial. On social media, influential figures’ identities can be easily manipulated to sway public opinion, while audio clips of prominent individuals are distorted for malicious purposes. A single photograph can even be transformed into a fabricated video, falsely attributing statements to individuals without their consent.

This poses serious risks to ordinary citizens, who may find themselves falsely implicated in crimes or malicious propaganda. AI-generated content on sensitive issues, such as religion, could endanger lives and disrupt societal harmony.

Law enforcement agencies must act swiftly to counter deepfake propaganda by implementing preventive measures and educating the public about the dangers of such deceptive platforms. It is imperative for society to work collectively to address this growing threat.

UZAIR BALOCH,

Balochistan.