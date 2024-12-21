Distt admin to ensure road safety during sugarcane crushing season

SARGODHA - An important meeting regarding the sugarcane crushing season was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fahad Mahmood in the committee room on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Malik Tahir, district officer industries, district food controller, assistant commissioners, and officials from the police and traffic police departments, representatives of farmer organisations, and administrative officers of all sugar mills in the district.

During the meeting, ADCR Fahad Mahmood reviewed the arrangements for the sugarcane crushing season and emphasised the need to ensure smooth traffic flow. He directed the traffic police and the Regional Transport Authority to provide full support during the season. The secretary RTA was instructed to strictly monitor overloaded vehicles.

Addressing farmer representatives, he stressed the importance of adhering to safety measures issued by the Secretary RTA to prevent traffic accidents. He urged farmers to follow axle load management rules by properly loading sugarcane trolleys to avoid spillage.

Additionally, he instructed farmers to use reflectors or China lights on the back of trolleys at night to ensure visibility for vehicles approaching from behind. “Protecting human lives must be our top priority during this season,” stated ADCR Mahmood, warning that strict action would be taken against violations. The secretary RTA highlighted the road safety measures being implemented by the district administration. Awareness banners were displayed at sugar mills and major highways regarding axle load management and the use of reflectors or lights on sugarcane trolleys. Informational pamphlets are also being distributed among farmers to guide them on safe transportation of sugarcane to mills.

15 accused arrested

The Sargodha Police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown here on Friday.

A police spokesperson said that police parties from different police stations raided various localities and arrested Khalid, Khaleel, Anwer, Akber, Ahmed, Asmatullah, Atif Akram, Muhammad Wajid, Wasim, Waqar, Sharjeel and others besides recovering 4-kg hashish, 1.5-kg opium, 347 litres of liquor, six pistols, eight guns and 111 bullets from their possession. The DPO Sargodha appreciated the performance.

DPO orders police to remain alert on Christmas

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaaz Malhi directed the police on Friday to ensure foolproof security arrangements for celebrations on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and Christmas on December 25. He said that the police should remain fully vigilant to thwart any nefarious design of miscreants. He directed that foolproof security should be ensured around churches, worship places, shopping areas, markets, hotels, parks, and other recreational sites in the city by exploiting all available resources.

“All district DSPs and SHOs should personally visit places and monitor the measures,” he said. He also directed officials at check-posts to beef up checking and monitoring.

Motorcyclist hit to death

A man died as his motorcycle collided with a speeding tractor-trolley here at Noorpur Morr, Qaidabad, in the jurisdiction of Jouharabad police station on Friday.

Police said that Ali Haider (45), resident of Qaidabad was riding a motorcycle when it hit a tractor trolley near Noorpur Morr which resulted into his instant death.

Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot shifted the body to hospital for legal formalities.

An investigation is underway.

Power pilferers nabbed

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Friday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. They were identified as Usman, Rafaqat, Riasat, Sadaqat and others. Police registered cases against them.