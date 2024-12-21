Drug awareness seminar held at Lower Dir

Lower dir - Under the Awami agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the District Administration of Dir Lower, in collaboration with the District Youth Office Dir Lower and the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department, organized a drug awareness seminar on Friday at the District Assembly Hall in Balambat.

The event was attended by a large number of locals, students, and teachers. During the program, Maulana Abdul Rehman Huzaifi, a religious scholar from Dir Lower, gave an in-depth discussion on the prohibition of drugs in light of the Quran and Hadith. He also highlighted the harmful effects of drugs on society and the importance of prevention.

The seminar featured speeches from several notable figures, including the District Education Officer and lawyers. Speakers described drugs as a curse and urged the masses to play their part in cleansing society of this menace.

Addressing the event, the Deputy Commissioner stated that, in accordance with the provincial government’s directives, drug awareness seminars and walks are being organized in all sub-divisions and educational institutions of Lower Dir.

He mentioned that work is underway to establish a drug rehabilitation center in Chakdara and to improve the existing rehabilitation centre in Balambat. Drug awareness seminars would also be conducted in all educational institutions in Lower Dir with the support of religious scholars, doctors, and psychiatrists.

At the end of the programme, the Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning), S.P. Investigation, Inspector Excise, and the Youth Officer presented certificates of appreciation to the best speakers.