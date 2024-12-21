Saturday, December 21, 2024
Eight dead in Greece migrant boat sinking: coastguard

December 21, 2024
Athens  -  Greece’s coastguard on Friday said at least eight people had drowned during the pursuit of a smuggling speedboat that sank in the Aegean Sea. The coastguard said the speedboat had capsized as it attempted to flee, adding that another 18 people had been rescued. A coastguard statement said that the boat driver had “lost control” while attempting to evade a Greek patrol vessel. The incident occurred near the island of Rhodes, opposite the Turkish coast on a route frequently used by migrant smugglers. Coastguard vessels and a helicopter were looking for survivors. Greece has seen a 25-percent increase this year in the number of migrants arriving, with a 30-percent increase to Rhodes and the southeast Aegean, according to the migration ministry. Several similar accidents have occurred in recent weeks. In late November, nine migrants, including six minors and two women, died after two boats sank in separate incidents near the islands of Samos and Lesbos. Another five people died in a sinking near the island of Crete last weekend.

