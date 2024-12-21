Saturday, December 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

EU plans to suspend visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats

EU plans to suspend visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats
Anadolu
10:39 AM | December 21, 2024
International

The EU on Friday announced a proposal to suspend visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats, citing violent responses to pro-EU protests. 

"The Georgian people have been protesting against the government’s choice to halt the EU path. Peaceful protests, met with police violence. Today, we propose visa restrictions for Georgian diplomats," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

Addressing the Georgian government, von der Leyen said: "Stop harming your own people."

For the past 23 days, Georgian citizens have been protesting against the government's decision to delay negotiations with the EU.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1734761172.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024