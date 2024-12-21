Extending Support and Awareness for Thalassemia

Thalassemia is a genetic disorder that affects hemoglobin synthesis, leading to anemia, fatigue, and weakened immunity. The severe form, thalassemia major, requires lifelong blood transfusions, while thalassemia minor is milder and often asymptomatic.

In Pakistan, β-thalassemia is alarmingly common, with 5–7% of the population carrying the trait. Over 10 million people are affected, and approximately 5,000 new cases of β-thalassemia major are reported annually. Infants with thalassemia major often show symptoms within their first two years, though some present symptoms earlier or later in childhood.

The condition poses long-term health challenges, including anemia, organ damage, skeletal deformities, and cardiovascular issues. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for managing symptoms and preventing complications. In severe cases, bone marrow transplantation can provide a cure. Additionally, prenatal testing and genetic counseling allow families to identify and mitigate risks. With proper care, individuals with thalassemia can lead fulfilling lives.

RIDA KABEER AND QAMAR UN NISA,

Lahore.