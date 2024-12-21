FACE partners with Punjab govt to drive modern agri transformation

ISLAMABAD - FACE (Food Security & Agriculture Centre of Excellence), a not for profit organization, has joined hands with the Punjab government to advance the agriculture sector. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Punjab Agriculture Department and FACE the other day. FACE will support the Punjab Agriculture Department with technological innovation, international expertise, and infrastructure development to improve crop yields and promote sustainable farming practices tailored to the region’s changing climate. Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain expressed optimism that this collaboration will address key challenges, including food security, low crop yields, and climate change impacts. Chief Operating Officer FACE, Hasan Akram highlighted the organization’s commitment to empowering farmers through modern techniques and international expertise.