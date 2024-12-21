Faizbagh Gymkhana holds 17th Annual Awards Ceremony

LAHORE - The 17th Annual Awards Ceremony of Faizbagh Gymkhana Cricket Club was held at Minto Park Ground Lahore. Chief organizer of Faizbagh Gymkhana and former international umpire Iftikhar Malik, along with Faizbagh Gymkhana President Waqar Ahmad Malik, hosted the event. President LRCA Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad was the chief guest. Representing the North Zone were Ijaz Butt (President), Jamil Ahmad (Secretary), Shahid Ghafoor (Treasurer), M Arshad (Joint Secretary), and Naseer Shehzad (Chairman Tournament Committee). From LRCA, Abid Hussain (Manager Cricket Operations), Azhar Zaidi (Advisor to LRCA Chief), Shahid Hamid Butt (Secretary LRCA), and Waqar Munir (Chairman Tournament Committee) were present, among others. The East Zone was represented by Bilal Maqit (President), Manwar Javed, and Owais Sarwar, while the West Zone was represented by Noshad Ahmad (President), Afzal Ahmad and Kashif Zaidi. Additionally, former Pakistan U-19 captain Kashif Butt and former WAPDA head coach Amjad Siddique also attended the event.