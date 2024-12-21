Saturday, December 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Faizbagh Gymkhana holds 17th Annual Awards Ceremony

Faizbagh Gymkhana holds 17th Annual Awards Ceremony
Staff Reporter
December 21, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  - The 17th Annual Awards Ceremony of Faizbagh Gymkhana Cricket Club was held at Minto Park Ground Lahore. Chief organizer of Faizbagh Gymkhana and former international umpire Iftikhar Malik, along with Faizbagh Gymkhana President Waqar Ahmad Malik, hosted the event. President LRCA Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad was the chief guest. Representing the North Zone were Ijaz Butt (President), Jamil Ahmad (Secretary), Shahid Ghafoor (Treasurer), M Arshad (Joint Secretary), and Naseer Shehzad (Chairman Tournament Committee). From LRCA, Abid Hussain (Manager Cricket Operations), Azhar Zaidi (Advisor to LRCA Chief), Shahid Hamid Butt (Secretary LRCA), and Waqar Munir (Chairman Tournament Committee) were present, among others. The East Zone was represented by Bilal Maqit (President), Manwar Javed, and Owais Sarwar, while the West Zone was represented by Noshad Ahmad (President), Afzal Ahmad and Kashif Zaidi. Additionally, former Pakistan U-19 captain Kashif Butt and former WAPDA head coach Amjad Siddique also attended the event.

RLNG prices cut by up to 2.72pc for Dec

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1734672817.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024