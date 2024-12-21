Family attacks polio team in Karachi; 3 injured

KARACHI - A polio vaccination team was attacked in Korangi area yesterday injuring three persons including two polio workers and a police officer.

According to the area police, the incident occurred when a family attacked the vaccination team with shovels during a routine immunization drive.

Taking a quick action, the police team rushed to the site and arrested six individuals, including four women, involved in the assault.

A heavy contingent of police and Rangers was deployed to the area to restore order following the attack. SSP Korangi confirmed the arrests and stated that a strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for the violence.

The injured polio workers and the police officer were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Such attacks on polio workers remain a significant challenge to Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate the disease. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to protecting vaccination teams and ensuring the continuity of immunization campaigns across the country.

Earlier on December 16, a policeman was martyred while protecting a polio vaccination team during an attack in Karak district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The KP province remains a critical focus for polio eradication due to the persistence of non-vaccination among less than one percent of the target population.