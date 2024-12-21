FCCU hosts 6th Conference on Marginalized Populations

LAHORE - The Department of Sociology at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) successfully held its 6th Annual Conference on Marginalized Populations.

Local researchers shared primary data and policy recommendations aimed at improving protections for marginalized groups. The event underscored the commitment of Pakistani academicians to support policymakers in protecting vulnerable communities and fostering an inclusive Pakistan. Scholars from six universities across Punjab—including the University of the Punjab, University of Management Technology, University of Home Economics, Lahore University of Management Sciences, University of Sargodha, and National College of Arts—contributed alongside FCCU faculty and alumni from the first MPhil Sociology graduating batch.

The research presented addressed marginalization in education, health, climate change, and conflict, with a focus on ethnic and religious minorities. Qualitative studies highlighted under-researched groups, including Christian youth, aging women battling uterovaginal prolapse, and women seeking shelter post-abuse. Student engagement stood out as a highlight, with participants engaging in meaningful discussions and proposing solutions such as promoting interfaith harmony, respect for diversity, localized medical terminology, and collaboration among stakeholders to advance inclusion efforts.

The conference’s participation is based on a call for submissions, with this year’s contributions reflecting a strong presence of women scholars and a focus on female marginalized groups. While this trend is notable, FCCU remains committed to encouraging diverse research from both male and female scholars. The Department of Sociology aims to broaden the scope of future conferences, fostering innovative research and discussions that address the multifaceted challenges of marginalization in Pakistan.