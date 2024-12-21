Saturday, December 21, 2024
FG/Din Polo set final clash against Diamond Paints in Patrons Aibak Polo Cup 2024

Our Staff Reporter
December 21, 2024
LAHORE  -  FG/Din Polo set main final clash against Diamond Paints in the Patrons Aibak Polo Cup 2024 at Lahore Polo Club Ground.

On Friday, two crucial matches were decided that were watched and enjoyed by a large audience of spectators and families in attendance. The event was also graced by Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, and officials from sponsors including Diamond Paints, Master Paints, Black Horse Paints, Platinum Homes, The Retro Bar, Pebble Breaker, OD Donuts, Newage Cables, Remington Pharma, and Guard Group.

In the day’s first match, FG/Din Polo delivered an impressive performance to defeat the Army team 5-2, securing a spot in the main final. Raja Mikael Sami starred for FG/Din Polo, scoring four fabulous goals, while Abbas Mukhtar contributed one. On the Army side, Major Asif and Major Hamir Ghazi scored one goal each. The second match featured a round-robin format among three teams. BN Polo emerged dominant, first defeating PB Polo 3-1½ and later overcoming IS/SQ/Platinum Homes with a convincing 5-2½ victory to qualify for the subsidiary final.

