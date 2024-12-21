Gold price dips by Rs2,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs2,000 and was sold at Rs271,300 on Friday against its sale at Rs273,300 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,715 to Rs232,596 from Rs234,311 whereas that of 10 grams 22 karat also went down to Rs213,213 from Rs214,785. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $20 to $2,601 from $2,621, the Association reported.