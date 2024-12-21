Saturday, December 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Government forms special committee to review employee allowances

Government forms special committee to review employee allowances
Web Desk
5:26 PM | December 21, 2024
Business

A special eight-member committee has been formed to review and finalize recommendations regarding government employees' allowances, following approval from the Prime Minister.

The committee, chaired by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, will evaluate existing allowances and propose new ones. Members include Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, State Minister for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik, and the Secretary of Finance.

The Secretaries of the Establishment Division, Defense, and Interior Division will also serve as part of the committee.

This development follows the Economic Coordination Committee's (ECC) approval in June for establishing a pension fund to address financial challenges in the public sector.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1734761172.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024