Government forms special committee to review employee allowances

A special eight-member committee has been formed to review and finalize recommendations regarding government employees' allowances, following approval from the Prime Minister.

The committee, chaired by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, will evaluate existing allowances and propose new ones. Members include Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, State Minister for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik, and the Secretary of Finance.

The Secretaries of the Establishment Division, Defense, and Interior Division will also serve as part of the committee.

This development follows the 's (ECC) approval in June for establishing a pension fund to address financial challenges in the public sector.