Saturday, December 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Governor Tessori for establishment of 100 burns hospitals in country

Governor Tessori for establishment of 100 burns hospitals in country
OUR STAFF REPORT
December 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday emphasized the need for at least 100 burns hospitals across the country and stressed the importance of establishing burns wards in every district of Sindh. He praised the role of public-private partnerships and Friends of Burns Centre as symbols of sustainable vision. He made these remarks while addressing a simple yet dignified ceremony at Governor House to mark the 20th anniversary of the Civil Hospital Burns Centre. The event was attended by the founder Arjumand A. Qazi, Dr. Shaista Afandi Rais, Mohammad Abdullah Feroz, and consuls and vice consuls from countries including Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, China, and Japan, along with members of Friends of Burns Centre, doctors, and other dignitaries.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1734672817.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024