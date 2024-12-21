Saturday, December 21, 2024
Gujar Khan police recover drugs from farmhouse

M. FASEEH HASSAN
December 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

GUJAR KHAN  -  Police in Gujar Khan have recovered a substantial quantity of drugs from the farmhouse of a suspect linked to ongoing terrorism and murder investigations. Police sources report that more than 65 kilograms of narcotics, comprising hashish, opium, ice, and heroin, were seized during a search operation in Matial village, located within the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police Station, on Thursday night. However, the suspects involved in the operation successfully evaded capture. During a press conference on Friday evening, SDPO Gujar Khan, Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, announced that a search operation was underway to apprehend suspects linked to a recent terrorism and murder case. This case involves an attack on a gathering of real estate developers by approximately two dozen armed individuals at the New Metro City housing society in which a property dealer was shot and killed. SDPO Rana announced that a narcotics case has been filed following a complaint from SHO Gujar Khan, Inspector Nazeer Ahmed, who was leading the search operation.

 He added that the case involves individuals Asim Rasheed, also known as Tuti, Rizwan, referred to as Janu, Toqeer, known as Kaka, and Shoaib alias Shaibi, all hailing from Matial village, along with another unidentified individual. The charges include various sections of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA).

He pointed out that Asim Rasheed and Rizwan had already been implicated in the housing society attack case, stating that the farmhouse was owned by the former. Furthermore, SDP Rana mentioned that no arrests had been made in either case to date. The SDPO informed media representatives about the recovered drugs.

, which comprised 64 kilograms of hashish, 1.86 kilograms of heroin, 0.73 kilograms of opium, and 0.21 kilograms of methamphetamine, commonly known as ice. 

He stated that specialized raid teams have been formed and that suspects sought in both cases are expected to be apprehended shortly.

M. FASEEH HASSAN

