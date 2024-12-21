Saturday, December 21, 2024
Gwadar to host HBL Pakistan Super League 10 Player Draft

Staff Reporter
December 21, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the port city Gwadar in Balochistan as host for the Player Draft of the HBL Pakistan Super League 10. The ceremony that kicks off the league’s festivities will take place on January 11, 2025. The decision to choose Gwadar was made with the aim of taking the popular sport among the people in that part of the province and inspire the next generations to take up cricket as a professional sport. PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi said: “Gwadar, with its stunning coastline and strategic importance, represents the heart of Pakistan’s economic future. By hosting the HBL PSL Player Draft here, we aim to highlight its cultural and economic significance while celebrating the unity cricket brings to our nation. “I look forward to welcoming all the franchises and the relevant stakeholders to the beautiful city of Gwadar on January 11 as we take an exciting step towards marking the start of the PSL 10.” HBL PSL CEO Salman Naseer said: “It gives me great pride in announcing Gwadar as the host city for the HBL PSL Player Draft.

Staff Reporter

