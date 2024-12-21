Saturday, December 21, 2024
High-pressure system brings strong winds and cold wave to Karachi

Web Desk
5:23 PM | December 21, 2024
Regional, Karachi

Karachi is experiencing strong winds and a persistent cold wave as a high-pressure system engulfs most of Pakistan, according to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz.

The city’s winds are expected to reach speeds of 15 to 20 kilometers per hour today, with northeastern gusts in the outskirts likely to exceed 25 kilometers per hour. Despite the strength of the winds, Sarfaraz clarified that dust storm-like conditions are not anticipated.

The ongoing cold wave is causing a significant drop in temperatures, with mercury levels expected to fall into single digits. This unusually cold period is expected to persist in the coming days, contributing to an extended stretch of lower-than-usual temperatures across the region.

Web Desk

