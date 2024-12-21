ICT police reunite missing girl with family

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police’s Sumbal police station team reunited a missing 12-year-old girl, Shumaila, with her family on Friday. A public relations officer told APP that the girl had gone missing on December 18. Despite the family’s extensive search efforts, they were unable to locate her. Shumaila’s father, Seraj Ahmad, a resident of Sector G-12, reported the matter to the Sumbal police station.

Following the report, he said Sub-Inspector Sanaullah Tareen and his team immediately launched a search operation. He added the team employed both technical tools and human resources, ultimately locating the girl in Sector G-9 and ensuring her safe return.

Sub-Inspector Sanaullah Tareen said, “Our focus was on ensuring the girl’s safety and reuniting her with her family as soon as possible. The Islamabad Police remain committed to public service with dedication and integrity.” Shumaila’s family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the , particularly Sub-Inspector Sanaullah Tareen, for their swift action and support.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Ali Raza lauded the efforts of the Sumbal police team. He emphasized that the protection and well-being of citizens remain a top priority for the Islamabad Police.