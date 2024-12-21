IHC nullifies denial of Grade-21 promotion over unsubstantiated intelligence reports

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has invalidated the Central Selection Board’s (CSB) decision to deny Grade-21 promotion to Officer Muhammad Tahir Hassan, citing reliance on unverified intelligence reports.

In a written judgment, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan declared the CSB's August 1, 2023, decision null and void, directing the board to reconsider the promotion by the Civil Servants Promotion Rules during its next meeting.

The court criticized vague and unsupported intelligence claims, stressing that decisions impacting an officer's career should not rely on such reports unless the individual is allowed to contest the allegations through departmental channels.

The judgment noted that the petitioner, who had an exemplary record from 1994 to 2022 and was recommended for promotion by his secretary, was overlooked in favor of a junior officer based on intelligence inputs. Reports from the ISI and IB accused him of corruption and inability to handle pressure but lacked substantive evidence or clarity in methodology.

Highlighting the violation of fundamental rights, the IHC emphasized that denying a fair chance to address accusations undermines justice and the rule of law.