Indian Hindu pilgrims reach Katas Raj

LAHORE - Indian Hindu pilgrims have reached at the historic Temple in Chakwal to perform their religious rituals. The pilgrims, who traveled under tight security arrangements, expressed immense joy and emotional connection upon reaching their ancient religious site.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) facilitated the pilgrims’ journey from Lahore to with special buses, ensuring their safety throughout the trip. Upon their arrival, the pilgrims were warmly welcomed, and residential facilities were provided at a specially constructed complex near the temple.

The pilgrims will perform key religious ceremonies, including Bhanu Saptami, while the evening will feature the ritual of lighting lamps, known as Deep Mala. A central ceremony, organized in honor of the Indian pilgrims, will take place at 12:00 PM, with both Indian and local Hindu devotees in attendance.

According to ETPB officials, the arrangements were made under the directives of the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. Additional Secretary Shrines, Saifullah Khokhar, emphasized that all necessary facilities, including accommodation, transportation, and meals, have been provided to the visiting pilgrims. The religious festivities will conclude on December 22, after which the pilgrims will return to Lahore.