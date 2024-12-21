Saturday, December 21, 2024
Israeli PM won’t go to Poland, fearing arrest

News Desk
December 21, 2024
Newspaper, International

POLAND  -  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not attend next month’s ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp in Poland, citing concerns that he could be arrested due to the warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court last month, according to a report in the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita. The Polish report cited Poland’s Deputy FM as saying that his country ‘is committed to respecting’ the World Court’s decisions. The warrants, issued last month, oblige 124 ICC member states to arrest and extradite Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant if they enter their territories.

News Desk

