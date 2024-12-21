KBBA responds to M Yaqoob’s statement

KARACHI - Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) Secretary Zahid Malik issued a statement responding to remarks made by Muhammad Yaqoob, the SVP, asserting that KBBA has conducted its elections in accordance with its constitution. Malik clarified that clubs affiliated with KBBA actively participated in the elections. He emphasised that M Yaqoob is associated with Nishtar Club, whose representatives, including Secretary Fawad Amjad Ali and Faheem Siddiqui, were elected to various positions. Additionally, from Yaqoob’s other club, Karachi Youth, Faisal Ali Khan and Saleem Qureshi secured leadership roles. Addressing the suspension of Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Malik noted that Khan had raised his voice for Karachi’s interests during a PBBF meeting, which led to his suspension by PBF without any written notice. Despite this, KBBA respected PBBF’s decision and barred Khan from participating in the elections.

Regarding the scrutiny committee, Malik explained that the committee has had three different heads: the first two, Syed Mahfooz-ul-Haq and Asghar Baloch, had already resigned, leaving Muhammad Ashfaq as the current head.

Malik said this committee lacks significance and highlighted that KBBA informed SSB, Karachi Commissioner, and SOA in writing about the elections beforehand.

Zahid Malik expressed confidence in KBBA’s current administration, which, with the support of Karachi’s basketball community, stands firm. He concluded by stating that KBBA is prepared to respond to any legal action taken by Muhammad Yaqoob and will defend itself strongly against the “enemies of Karachi basketball” in court.