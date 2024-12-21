Key stakeholders discuss Pakistan’s progress towards achieving SDGs

ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Secretariat successfully hosted a National Meet on Sustainable Development Goals, on the 3rd day of the 18th Speakers’ Conference at the Parliament House, Islamabad. The event brought together key stakeholders, including parliamentarians, distinguished parliamentary delegations from provincial and legislative assemblies, experts, and civil society representatives to discuss Pakistan’s progress towards achieving the SDGs and chart the way forward.

Speaker of National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, opened the event by praising the efforts of Senior Minister Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb and other pioneers of the SDGs Secretariat. He acknowledged the Secretariat’s significant contributions and noted the recognition it has received from international delegations. Notably, the recent visit of Saudi Shura members, who expressed interest in adopting the SDGs framework, was highlighted as a testament to the growing global commitment to sustainable development. MNA Mr. Bilal Azhar Kayani, Convenor of Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs, commended the SDGs forum’s vital role in the National Assembly and emphasized its broad scope in advancing sustainable development efforts across Pakistan. Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senior Minister/ Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection and Climate Change in Punjab, gave an insightful overview of Punjab’s Smog Mitigation Plan, outlining the Ministry’s significant efforts to combat climate change and protect the environment.

Mr. Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative of UNDP Pakistan, discussed key challenges facing Pakistan, including the Human Development Index, human security, gender gap index, macroeconomic finance, and the critical need to broaden investment opportunities. Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, highlighted the significance of incorporating Article 9A into the national framework and raising awareness about the Constitution, particularly among the youth. Participants recognized the importance of a collective, action-oriented approach to sustainable development and committed to strengthening efforts across all sectors to build a sustainable future for Pakistan.