Khawaja Asif calls for stern action against May 9 masterminds

Defence Minister has urged strict measures against the masterminds behind the May 9 vandalism targeting military installations across Pakistan.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the veteran PML-N leader criticized the delay in sentencing those involved in the violent incidents.

"As many as 25 individuals have been sentenced today for the May 9 riots. The delay in justice has only emboldened their facilitators," stated.

The defence minister expressed concern over glorifying those who, according to him, disrespected the sacrifices of the nation's martyrs and ghazis. He emphasized the need to hold the planners and instigators accountable to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The ISPR, in a statement on Saturday, described the May 9 events as politically motivated acts of violence and one of the darkest chapters in the country's history. It highlighted that the convictions were based on irrefutable evidence, reflecting the gravity of the incidents.