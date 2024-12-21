Saturday, December 21, 2024
Kot Addu, Taunsa notified as districts in DG Khan Division

NEWS WIRE
December 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

TAUNSA  -  Two more districts have been notified in Dera Ghazi Khan Division resultantly total no of districts in the Division have reached five. According to an official notification, Kot Addu and Taunsa have been made new districts in DG Khan Division. Newly-established Taunsa district comprised Tehsil Taunsa, Tehsil Wehova and Tehsil Koh-e-Suleman. While Tehsil Kot Addu and Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed have been added in newly set up Kot Addu district. After new districts, District DG Khan will now have two Tehsils, Tehsil Dera Ghazi Khan and Tehsil Kot Chhata. Muzaffargarh district will now have three tehsils instead of five tehsils. Muzaffargarh district includes Muzaffargarh, Alipur Tehsil and Jatoi Tehsil.

