KPPSC announces ability tests’ schedule

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has announced the schedule for ability tests for various posts across multiple departments, set to be conducted from January 1 to January 16, 2025.

The tests will include posts such as Senior Research Officer (BPS-18) in the Agriculture Livestock and Cooperative Department, Assistant Network Administrator (BPS-15) in the Population Welfare Department, Assistant Information Officer/Assistant Producer/Sub Editor (BPS-16) in the Information and Public Relations Department, Librarian (BPS-17) in the Higher Education Department, and Assistant Psychologist (BPS-17) in KPPSC itself.

Other positions include Legal Assistant (BPS-16) in the Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museum, and Youth Affairs Department; Women Medical Officer/Deputy District Population Welfare Officer/Technical Instructor/NSV Surgeon (BPS-17) in the Population Welfare Department; and Lecturer in Pak Studies (BPS-17) in the Health Department.

Additional roles include Rehabilitation Officer (BPS-17) in the Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare and Women Development Department; Assistant Director and related roles (BPS-17) in the Agriculture Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperative Department; Assistant Engineer/SDO Civil (BPS-17) in the Irrigation Department; Zilladar (BPS-15) in the Irrigation Department; and multiple food-related posts in the Food Department.

Further positions are available in the Elementary and Secondary Education Department for both male and female Subject Specialists in History and Civics (BPS-17), English Teachers (BPS-17) in the Health Department, Auditors (BPS-15) in the Finance Department, and Senior Scale Stenographers (BPS-16) in the Sports and Tourism Department and the Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Department (Female Quota).

Candidates are advised to check the official KPPSC website for details regarding test venues and timings.