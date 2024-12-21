Kurram to undergo de-weaponisation as KP apex committee sets Feb 1 deadline

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information announced that the Kurram district will undergo a de-weaponisation process in line with the provincial apex committee's decision.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, stressed that dismantling bunkers in the region is crucial for achieving lasting peace. Acknowledging ongoing road blockages, he assured residents that normal daily activities would soon resume.

He further noted that certain elements were obstructing progress and spreading baseless propaganda against government initiatives. He urged the public not to fall prey to such misinformation, reiterating the provincial government’s commitment to restoring enduring peace.

The apex committee, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Corps Commander Peshawar, and senior civil and military officials, has given parties involved in the Kurram conflict 15 days to surrender their weapons.

All weapons must be handed over to authorities by February 1, and bunkers in conflict-affected areas will be demolished within the same timeframe. The land route in the region will be temporarily opened on humanitarian grounds, with a robust security mechanism implemented to ensure traveler safety, jointly managed by police and Frontier Corps personnel.

To address mobility challenges, a special air service featuring helicopters provided by federal and provincial governments will be launched. The parties have been strictly instructed to avoid any violent activities, as such actions will result in reimposing route restrictions.

The committee also decided to clamp down on social media accounts inciting sectarian hatred. During the meeting, the security situation in Tirah and Jani Khel was reviewed, with an increase in terrorist activities noted in these areas. Temporary relocations may be arranged for residents to protect them from harm, and the public was urged to cooperate with the government in removing miscreants.

In recent skirmishes and firing incidents over vehicles in the Kurram region, at least 130 people lost their lives, and 186 were injured, according to hospital sources.